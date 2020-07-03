5805 Lindenshire Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stately ranch home situated on a large lot in Melshire Estates! This pier and beam home features a spacious and open floor plan with two living areas, perfect for entertaining, and easy access to the large backyard. The split bedroom floor plan and large baths offer versatility and function. The recently refinished hardwood floors are in great shape! The front yard includes magnificent live oak trees and the pool-size backyard has beautiful pecan trees! Washer and Dryer and two refrigerators are included. Pets are ok, on a case by case basis, with a non-refundable $500 deposit, per pet.