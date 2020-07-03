All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5805 Lindenshire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5805 Lindenshire Lane
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:59 AM

5805 Lindenshire Lane

5805 Lindenshire Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5805 Lindenshire Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Melshire Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stately ranch home situated on a large lot in Melshire Estates! This pier and beam home features a spacious and open floor plan with two living areas, perfect for entertaining, and easy access to the large backyard. The split bedroom floor plan and large baths offer versatility and function. The recently refinished hardwood floors are in great shape! The front yard includes magnificent live oak trees and the pool-size backyard has beautiful pecan trees! Washer and Dryer and two refrigerators are included. Pets are ok, on a case by case basis, with a non-refundable $500 deposit, per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Lindenshire Lane have any available units?
5805 Lindenshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 Lindenshire Lane have?
Some of 5805 Lindenshire Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Lindenshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Lindenshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Lindenshire Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5805 Lindenshire Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5805 Lindenshire Lane offer parking?
No, 5805 Lindenshire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5805 Lindenshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5805 Lindenshire Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Lindenshire Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5805 Lindenshire Lane has a pool.
Does 5805 Lindenshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 5805 Lindenshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Lindenshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 Lindenshire Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Magnolia at Bishop Arts
801 N Bishop Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
The Vista
2345 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University