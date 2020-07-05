5771 Glen Falls Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located in the desirable Devonshire neighborhood with access to abundant dining and shopping choices on Lovers Lane plus great access to Downtown, Preston Center and NorthPark. The four bedroom home sits on a large lot with plenty of space for outdoor entertaining with an inviting pool. This charming home has 3 fireplaces and a vaulted ceiling in the living room which leads to the formal dining. Off of the kitchen is a wonderful family room complete with sunny and bright den. Two bedrooms downstairs with an office and the master and secondary bedroom complete the upstairs living quarters. A generous play room over the garage is accessed by secondary stairs off of the family room.