Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:46 AM

5771 Glen Falls Lane

5771 Glen Falls Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5771 Glen Falls Lane, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located in the desirable Devonshire neighborhood with access to abundant dining and shopping choices on Lovers Lane plus great access to Downtown, Preston Center and NorthPark. The four bedroom home sits on a large lot with plenty of space for outdoor entertaining with an inviting pool. This charming home has 3 fireplaces and a vaulted ceiling in the living room which leads to the formal dining. Off of the kitchen is a wonderful family room complete with sunny and bright den. Two bedrooms downstairs with an office and the master and secondary bedroom complete the upstairs living quarters. A generous play room over the garage is accessed by secondary stairs off of the family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5771 Glen Falls Lane have any available units?
5771 Glen Falls Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5771 Glen Falls Lane have?
Some of 5771 Glen Falls Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5771 Glen Falls Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5771 Glen Falls Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5771 Glen Falls Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5771 Glen Falls Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5771 Glen Falls Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5771 Glen Falls Lane offers parking.
Does 5771 Glen Falls Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5771 Glen Falls Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5771 Glen Falls Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5771 Glen Falls Lane has a pool.
Does 5771 Glen Falls Lane have accessible units?
No, 5771 Glen Falls Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5771 Glen Falls Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5771 Glen Falls Lane has units with dishwashers.

