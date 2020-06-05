All apartments in Dallas
5734 Fairway Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5734 Fairway Avenue

5734 Fairway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5734 Fairway Avenue, Dallas, TX 75227
Parkdale-Lawnview

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous two bedroom and two bath on a corner lot in southeast Dallas. Convenient location to 30, fair park, downtown and other attractions. Home includes redone kitchen with all appliances. Large living and dining room, perfect for entertaining guests. Both bathrooms have been completely redone. Master includes walk-in closet and huge bathroom with his and hers sinks and separate shower and tub. One car garage. Washer and Dryer connections in garage. Large and private backyard with board on board fence. Will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5734 Fairway Avenue have any available units?
5734 Fairway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5734 Fairway Avenue have?
Some of 5734 Fairway Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5734 Fairway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5734 Fairway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5734 Fairway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5734 Fairway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5734 Fairway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5734 Fairway Avenue offers parking.
Does 5734 Fairway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5734 Fairway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5734 Fairway Avenue have a pool?
No, 5734 Fairway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5734 Fairway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5734 Fairway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5734 Fairway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5734 Fairway Avenue has units with dishwashers.

