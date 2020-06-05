5734 Fairway Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage walk in closets ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Gorgeous two bedroom and two bath on a corner lot in southeast Dallas. Convenient location to 30, fair park, downtown and other attractions. Home includes redone kitchen with all appliances. Large living and dining room, perfect for entertaining guests. Both bathrooms have been completely redone. Master includes walk-in closet and huge bathroom with his and hers sinks and separate shower and tub. One car garage. Washer and Dryer connections in garage. Large and private backyard with board on board fence. Will not last long!