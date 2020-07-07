All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5726 Over Downs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5726 Over Downs Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:27 PM

5726 Over Downs Drive

5726 Over Downs Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5726 Over Downs Circle, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Walking distance to St. Marks School! Wrap-around front porches. Hardwood floors and plantation shutters in most of downstairs. Quartz counters and stainless Kitchen Aid appliances. Private master retreat offers fireplace with gas logs, outdoor access, huge master bath with soaking tub, two headed separate shower, separate vanities and dressing areas and two walk in closets! Secondary bedroom downstairs with its private bath. Two bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bath in between. Two huge living areas plus study and spacious dining room with bay window. Remodeled and updated and ready to move in! Pets are case by case. Online application process check with agent before filling out application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5726 Over Downs Drive have any available units?
5726 Over Downs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5726 Over Downs Drive have?
Some of 5726 Over Downs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5726 Over Downs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5726 Over Downs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 Over Downs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5726 Over Downs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5726 Over Downs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5726 Over Downs Drive offers parking.
Does 5726 Over Downs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5726 Over Downs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 Over Downs Drive have a pool?
No, 5726 Over Downs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5726 Over Downs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5726 Over Downs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5726 Over Downs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5726 Over Downs Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Stone Ridge Apartments
4750 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Martha's Vineyard Place
3110 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University