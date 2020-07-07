5726 Over Downs Drive

Amenities

Walking distance to St. Marks School! Wrap-around front porches. Hardwood floors and plantation shutters in most of downstairs. Quartz counters and stainless Kitchen Aid appliances. Private master retreat offers fireplace with gas logs, outdoor access, huge master bath with soaking tub, two headed separate shower, separate vanities and dressing areas and two walk in closets! Secondary bedroom downstairs with its private bath. Two bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bath in between. Two huge living areas plus study and spacious dining room with bay window. Remodeled and updated and ready to move in! Pets are case by case. Online application process check with agent before filling out application.