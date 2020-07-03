All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 24 2019 at 6:59 AM

5710 Velasco Avenue

5710 Velasco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5710 Velasco Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Furnished,flexible lease terms 4 - 12 months.Well-appointed classically designed Craftsman featuring a MAIN HOUSE:3,432 SF*4 Bed*3.1 Bath + GUEST QUARTERS:575 SF*Living*Bed*Bath - Total 4,007 SF!Walking distance to the best of Greenville & Knox-Henderson.Incredible open floor plan that still maintains defined spaces.Chef’s kitchen w Kitchen-Aid appliances,inset cabinetry,butlers pantry & thoughtful pocket office & mud-room.Stunning Mstr Ste w marble bathroom.Upstairs secondary bedrms share J&J Bath + Game Room.Downstairs Guest Bed + Study that also functions great as a playroom.Outdoor living w built-in grill & huge grass backyard.Also available not furnished for $8500.Will consider making an exception for pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5710 Velasco Avenue have any available units?
5710 Velasco Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5710 Velasco Avenue have?
Some of 5710 Velasco Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5710 Velasco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5710 Velasco Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 Velasco Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5710 Velasco Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5710 Velasco Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5710 Velasco Avenue offers parking.
Does 5710 Velasco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5710 Velasco Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 Velasco Avenue have a pool?
No, 5710 Velasco Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5710 Velasco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5710 Velasco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5710 Velasco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5710 Velasco Avenue has units with dishwashers.

