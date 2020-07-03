5710 Velasco Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Furnished,flexible lease terms 4 - 12 months.Well-appointed classically designed Craftsman featuring a MAIN HOUSE:3,432 SF*4 Bed*3.1 Bath + GUEST QUARTERS:575 SF*Living*Bed*Bath - Total 4,007 SF!Walking distance to the best of Greenville & Knox-Henderson.Incredible open floor plan that still maintains defined spaces.Chef’s kitchen w Kitchen-Aid appliances,inset cabinetry,butlers pantry & thoughtful pocket office & mud-room.Stunning Mstr Ste w marble bathroom.Upstairs secondary bedrms share J&J Bath + Game Room.Downstairs Guest Bed + Study that also functions great as a playroom.Outdoor living w built-in grill & huge grass backyard.Also available not furnished for $8500.Will consider making an exception for pets