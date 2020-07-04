5706 Monticello Avenue

Amenities

Masterfully Rebuilt 1920's Era Home Located in M-streets of Dallas. Dutch Colonial Architecture with Craftsman Elements of the Era are Paired With the Modern Amenities and Luxuries of Today. Master Down, Additional Bedrooms Up. Hand Scraped ORIGINAL Oak Hardwood Floors and Staircase with Black Wrought-Iron Bannister Spindles, Lushly Carpeted Bedrooms, Ceramic Tiled Bathrooms, New Kitchen Cabinets with Quartz Counters, Walk-In Pantry. Efficiencies Include 2019 Roof With Radiant Barrier, Tankless Gas WH, Foam Insulated Walls and Ceiling, High-End Marvin Elevate Wood Clad Windows, 17+ SEER HVAC. ORIGINAL Brick Veneer Exterior, Cement Board Exterior Trim, Freshly Sodded Yards, 8-FT BOB Cedar Fence with Crowned Top.