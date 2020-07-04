All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5706 Monticello Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5706 Monticello Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:14 PM

5706 Monticello Avenue

5706 Monticello Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5706 Monticello Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Masterfully Rebuilt 1920's Era Home Located in M-streets of Dallas. Dutch Colonial Architecture with Craftsman Elements of the Era are Paired With the Modern Amenities and Luxuries of Today. Master Down, Additional Bedrooms Up. Hand Scraped ORIGINAL Oak Hardwood Floors and Staircase with Black Wrought-Iron Bannister Spindles, Lushly Carpeted Bedrooms, Ceramic Tiled Bathrooms, New Kitchen Cabinets with Quartz Counters, Walk-In Pantry. Efficiencies Include 2019 Roof With Radiant Barrier, Tankless Gas WH, Foam Insulated Walls and Ceiling, High-End Marvin Elevate Wood Clad Windows, 17+ SEER HVAC. ORIGINAL Brick Veneer Exterior, Cement Board Exterior Trim, Freshly Sodded Yards, 8-FT BOB Cedar Fence with Crowned Top.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 Monticello Avenue have any available units?
5706 Monticello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5706 Monticello Avenue have?
Some of 5706 Monticello Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 Monticello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5706 Monticello Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 Monticello Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5706 Monticello Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5706 Monticello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5706 Monticello Avenue offers parking.
Does 5706 Monticello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 Monticello Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 Monticello Avenue have a pool?
No, 5706 Monticello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5706 Monticello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5706 Monticello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 Monticello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5706 Monticello Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
Magnolia off Sylvan
707 Seale Street
Dallas, TX 75208
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road
Dallas, TX 75240
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive
Dallas, TX 75206
Post Vineyard
2815 Allen Street, Ste 120
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University