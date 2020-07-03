5706 Lindell Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now... Ultra Modern, 3 story, Lower Greenville Ave Town-home with super cool Rooftop Deck. Loads of natural lite and beautiful H-Wood Floors. Huge open Kitchen with Top quality appliances, Fridge, 6 Burner gas range-oven, Built -in Wine Cooler & Microwave. 2 Very spacious Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths on 3rd level (Great for Roommates) + Utility close. 3rd Staircase leads to Rooftop deck w- Artificial Turf & tree top Views (there's even a peekaboo view of the city). Small Fenced Yard for Pets or garden! Pristine! If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Let us know up front. Pets case by case basis with 25-month pet fee (per pet) 250 refundable & 250 nonrefundable pet deposit.