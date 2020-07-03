All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

5706 Lindell Avenue

5706 Lindell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5706 Lindell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now... Ultra Modern, 3 story, Lower Greenville Ave Town-home with super cool Rooftop Deck. Loads of natural lite and beautiful H-Wood Floors. Huge open Kitchen with Top quality appliances, Fridge, 6 Burner gas range-oven, Built -in Wine Cooler & Microwave. 2 Very spacious Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths on 3rd level (Great for Roommates) + Utility close. 3rd Staircase leads to Rooftop deck w- Artificial Turf & tree top Views (there's even a peekaboo view of the city). Small Fenced Yard for Pets or garden! Pristine! If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Let us know up front. Pets case by case basis with 25-month pet fee (per pet) 250 refundable & 250 nonrefundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 Lindell Avenue have any available units?
5706 Lindell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5706 Lindell Avenue have?
Some of 5706 Lindell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 Lindell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5706 Lindell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 Lindell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5706 Lindell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5706 Lindell Avenue offer parking?
No, 5706 Lindell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5706 Lindell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 Lindell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 Lindell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5706 Lindell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5706 Lindell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5706 Lindell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 Lindell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5706 Lindell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

