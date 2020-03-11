All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:09 AM

5705 Bryan Parkway

5705 Bryan Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5705 Bryan Parkway, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
new construction
This modern brand new construction townhome is perfectly located at the intersection of Lower Greenville, Henderson, and Ross Ave. With generous size bedrooms on the third floor and separate bathrooms with walk-in closets, this townhome is perfect for roommates or a family. The kitchen has soft close cabinets, a large walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, quartz and kitchen area is pre-wired for a TV and big enough for a large grill and chairs. The townhome comes with a smart home system, speakers, high-end fixtures, fridge, and washer-dryer. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 Bryan Parkway have any available units?
5705 Bryan Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5705 Bryan Parkway have?
Some of 5705 Bryan Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 Bryan Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5705 Bryan Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 Bryan Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 5705 Bryan Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 5705 Bryan Parkway offer parking?
No, 5705 Bryan Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 5705 Bryan Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5705 Bryan Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 Bryan Parkway have a pool?
No, 5705 Bryan Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5705 Bryan Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5705 Bryan Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 Bryan Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5705 Bryan Parkway has units with dishwashers.

