5705 Bryan Parkway

Amenities
This modern brand new construction townhome is perfectly located at the intersection of Lower Greenville, Henderson, and Ross Ave. With generous size bedrooms on the third floor and separate bathrooms with walk-in closets, this townhome is perfect for roommates or a family. The kitchen has soft close cabinets, a large walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, quartz and kitchen area is pre-wired for a TV and big enough for a large grill and chairs. The townhome comes with a smart home system, speakers, high-end fixtures, fridge, and washer-dryer. Pets on case by case basis.