5658 Hunters Bend Lane, Dallas, TX 75249 Mountain Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
This well maintained and charming 4/2/2 is waiting for you. Large family rm which is open to the kitchen with a eat at bar. The kitchen features new floors and counter tops with a large walk in pantry. Master bath has garden tub and double sinks. Split bedrooms and vaulted ceilings. Upgraded ceiling fans in many rooms. Backyard has an extended patio ideal for entertaining! Copy this link to set up showing https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvesttexas
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5658 Hunters Bend Ln have any available units?
5658 Hunters Bend Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5658 Hunters Bend Ln have?
Some of 5658 Hunters Bend Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5658 Hunters Bend Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5658 Hunters Bend Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5658 Hunters Bend Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5658 Hunters Bend Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5658 Hunters Bend Ln offer parking?
No, 5658 Hunters Bend Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5658 Hunters Bend Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5658 Hunters Bend Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5658 Hunters Bend Ln have a pool?
No, 5658 Hunters Bend Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5658 Hunters Bend Ln have accessible units?
No, 5658 Hunters Bend Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5658 Hunters Bend Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5658 Hunters Bend Ln has units with dishwashers.
