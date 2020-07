Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool valet service furnished refrigerator

Enjoy this spacious 2 bedroom 2.1 bathroom luxury condo in The Highland Residence. This designer inspired home comes fully furnished with very high end finishes. Retreat to your patio that overlooks THR's resort style pool and did we mention full valet service included in the rent. Tons of natural light come thru your east facing unit - this home will impress your guests.