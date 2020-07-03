5643 MATALEE Avenue

Amenities

Charming upper unit, gated access for car and pedestrian, one covered parking space, laundry facilities (near DART Mockingbird Station). Alarm, ceiling fan. Application fee of $50 for any person over the age of 18 to be in certified funds.