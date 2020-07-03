All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:21 PM

5643 MATALEE Avenue

5643 Matalee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5643 Matalee Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming upper unit, gated access for car and pedestrian, one covered parking space, laundry facilities (near DART Mockingbird Station). Alarm, ceiling fan. Application fee of $50 for any person over the age of 18 to be in certified funds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5643 MATALEE Avenue have any available units?
5643 MATALEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5643 MATALEE Avenue have?
Some of 5643 MATALEE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5643 MATALEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5643 MATALEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5643 MATALEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5643 MATALEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5643 MATALEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5643 MATALEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 5643 MATALEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5643 MATALEE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5643 MATALEE Avenue have a pool?
No, 5643 MATALEE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5643 MATALEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5643 MATALEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5643 MATALEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5643 MATALEE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

