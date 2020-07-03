5643 Matalee Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206 Glencoe Park
Charming upper unit, gated access for car and pedestrian, one covered parking space, laundry facilities (near DART Mockingbird Station). Alarm, ceiling fan. Application fee of $50 for any person over the age of 18 to be in certified funds.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5643 MATALEE Avenue have any available units?
5643 MATALEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5643 MATALEE Avenue have?
Some of 5643 MATALEE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5643 MATALEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5643 MATALEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.