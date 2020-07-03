All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5639 Vickery Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5639 Vickery Boulevard
Last updated December 22 2019 at 1:17 PM

5639 Vickery Boulevard

5639 Vickery Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5639 Vickery Blvd, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Prime location in the Lower Greenville Avenue area. Beautiful first floor unit available - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and newly remodeled! Fantastic layout includes updated flooring and fresh paint throughout; new granite, subway tile backsplash, sink and SS appliances in kitchen; updated bathroom. Spacious rooms with great arches and lots of natural light filtering through. B Utility room for full sized washer & dryer, and rear parking. Walking and biking distance to Lower Greenville and Knox-Henderson area; easy access to highway. Gorgeous and move in ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5639 Vickery Boulevard have any available units?
5639 Vickery Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5639 Vickery Boulevard have?
Some of 5639 Vickery Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5639 Vickery Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5639 Vickery Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5639 Vickery Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5639 Vickery Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5639 Vickery Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5639 Vickery Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5639 Vickery Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5639 Vickery Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5639 Vickery Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5639 Vickery Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5639 Vickery Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5639 Vickery Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5639 Vickery Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5639 Vickery Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Trellis At Lake Highlands
9707 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
The Arches at Park Cities
4400 W University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr
Dallas, TX 75228
BellaVeux
3280 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University