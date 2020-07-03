5639 Vickery Boulevard

Amenities

Prime location in the Lower Greenville Avenue area. Beautiful first floor unit available - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and newly remodeled! Fantastic layout includes updated flooring and fresh paint throughout; new granite, subway tile backsplash, sink and SS appliances in kitchen; updated bathroom. Spacious rooms with great arches and lots of natural light filtering through. B Utility room for full sized washer & dryer, and rear parking. Walking and biking distance to Lower Greenville and Knox-Henderson area; easy access to highway. Gorgeous and move in ready!!