5635 W Hanover Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming and updated Devonshire cottage sits on a 50x150 lot providing large front and back yard space for entertaining. Inside, you'll find an open living-dining-kitchen layout, large master suite at the back of the home and two additional bedrooms up front. The updated kitchen has marble counters, stainless appliances and ample storage. Large open deck sits at the rear of the house overlooking the backyard. An oversized two car garage with storage or workshop space sits at the back of the lot. Excellent location that is walking distance to shopping, dining and a fantastic dog park.