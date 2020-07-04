All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:00 AM

5635 W Hanover Avenue

5635 Hanover Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5635 Hanover Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming and updated Devonshire cottage sits on a 50x150 lot providing large front and back yard space for entertaining. Inside, you'll find an open living-dining-kitchen layout, large master suite at the back of the home and two additional bedrooms up front. The updated kitchen has marble counters, stainless appliances and ample storage. Large open deck sits at the rear of the house overlooking the backyard. An oversized two car garage with storage or workshop space sits at the back of the lot. Excellent location that is walking distance to shopping, dining and a fantastic dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 W Hanover Avenue have any available units?
5635 W Hanover Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5635 W Hanover Avenue have?
Some of 5635 W Hanover Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5635 W Hanover Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5635 W Hanover Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 W Hanover Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5635 W Hanover Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5635 W Hanover Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5635 W Hanover Avenue offers parking.
Does 5635 W Hanover Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 W Hanover Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 W Hanover Avenue have a pool?
No, 5635 W Hanover Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5635 W Hanover Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5635 W Hanover Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 W Hanover Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5635 W Hanover Avenue has units with dishwashers.

