5635 Victor St
Last updated May 27 2020 at 6:21 PM

5635 Victor St

5635 Victor Street · No Longer Available
Location

5635 Victor Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful, renovated historic home in Junius Heights with 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths . The home features hardwood floors, two fireplaces and high ceilings. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cook top, and plenty of storage space. Master suite has a fireplace and walk in closet and master bath with granite counters, and separate shower and tub. backyard has gated entrance, covered patio with stone fireplace and a two car garage. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

$2650 on a 2 year lease!

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=6BPUW4PO3k&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 Victor St have any available units?
5635 Victor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5635 Victor St have?
Some of 5635 Victor St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5635 Victor St currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Victor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Victor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5635 Victor St is pet friendly.
Does 5635 Victor St offer parking?
Yes, 5635 Victor St offers parking.
Does 5635 Victor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 Victor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Victor St have a pool?
No, 5635 Victor St does not have a pool.
Does 5635 Victor St have accessible units?
No, 5635 Victor St does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Victor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 Victor St does not have units with dishwashers.

