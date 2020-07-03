All apartments in Dallas
5630 Winding Woods Trail
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:32 AM

5630 Winding Woods Trail

5630 Winding Woods Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5630 Winding Woods Trail, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
DALLAS BEAUTY! MOVE-IN READY! HURRY BEFORE IT'S GONE! - READY for IMMEDIATE occupancy! Make ready done THIS WEEK! MAY MOVE-IN INCENTIVES! BEAUTIFUL brick home with trees & grass yard! Landscaped! Spacious home with over 1800 sq. ft. of living space! 4-bedroom 2-bath home in E. Dallas off I-30 minutes from downtown! Open concept with tall, vaulted ceilings in living & master bedroom make it feel very open & airy & even MORE spacious! Brick fireplace with brick decor touches in the living area add character & charm! Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets & countertop space! Breakfast bar! GAS cooktop! Large, open patio with very private backyard with a tree lined fence! Rear entry garage with additional driveway parking! Criteria & application can be found online on our site. All applicants must be approved by the owner. Pets are welcome & must be approved by the owner. Pet fee is $350. Each adult over 18 must apply. No housing vouchers. Tenants must have renter's insurance. To see more info, our rental criteria or to apply visit us on Facebook or www.reedycreekms.com.

(RLNE3947132)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Winding Woods Trail have any available units?
5630 Winding Woods Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5630 Winding Woods Trail have?
Some of 5630 Winding Woods Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 Winding Woods Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Winding Woods Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Winding Woods Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5630 Winding Woods Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5630 Winding Woods Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5630 Winding Woods Trail offers parking.
Does 5630 Winding Woods Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 Winding Woods Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Winding Woods Trail have a pool?
No, 5630 Winding Woods Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5630 Winding Woods Trail have accessible units?
No, 5630 Winding Woods Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Winding Woods Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5630 Winding Woods Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
