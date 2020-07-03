5630 Winding Woods Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

DALLAS BEAUTY! MOVE-IN READY! HURRY BEFORE IT'S GONE! - READY for IMMEDIATE occupancy! Make ready done THIS WEEK! MAY MOVE-IN INCENTIVES! BEAUTIFUL brick home with trees & grass yard! Landscaped! Spacious home with over 1800 sq. ft. of living space! 4-bedroom 2-bath home in E. Dallas off I-30 minutes from downtown! Open concept with tall, vaulted ceilings in living & master bedroom make it feel very open & airy & even MORE spacious! Brick fireplace with brick decor touches in the living area add character & charm! Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets & countertop space! Breakfast bar! GAS cooktop! Large, open patio with very private backyard with a tree lined fence! Rear entry garage with additional driveway parking! Criteria & application can be found online on our site. All applicants must be approved by the owner. Pets are welcome & must be approved by the owner. Pet fee is $350. Each adult over 18 must apply. No housing vouchers. Tenants must have renter's insurance. To see more info, our rental criteria or to apply visit us on Facebook or www.reedycreekms.com.



