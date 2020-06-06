5618 Lindell Avenue

Amenities

This spacious 2 BR 2.1 BA condo unit offers 1679 square feet of living space. Conveniently located within walking distance from Lakewood shopping, Greenville, and other restaurants and shopping areas. The classic interior will accommodate whatever furniture you’d feel like adding. The kitchen has built in cabinets for plenty of storage space and ample counter space. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the master bath features dual sinks, separate shower, and a jetted tub! Come out to the balcony and enjoy the view and fresh air. What are you waiting for? Schedule your showing today!