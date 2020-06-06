All apartments in Dallas
5618 Lindell Avenue
5618 Lindell Avenue

5618 Lindell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5618 Lindell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious 2 BR 2.1 BA condo unit offers 1679 square feet of living space. Conveniently located within walking distance from Lakewood shopping, Greenville, and other restaurants and shopping areas. The classic interior will accommodate whatever furniture you’d feel like adding. The kitchen has built in cabinets for plenty of storage space and ample counter space. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the master bath features dual sinks, separate shower, and a jetted tub! Come out to the balcony and enjoy the view and fresh air. What are you waiting for? Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5618 Lindell Avenue have any available units?
5618 Lindell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5618 Lindell Avenue have?
Some of 5618 Lindell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5618 Lindell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5618 Lindell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5618 Lindell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5618 Lindell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5618 Lindell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5618 Lindell Avenue offers parking.
Does 5618 Lindell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5618 Lindell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5618 Lindell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5618 Lindell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5618 Lindell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5618 Lindell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5618 Lindell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5618 Lindell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

