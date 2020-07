Amenities

Spacious and naturally well-lit, 1 bedroom, 1.0 bath apartment in back of private residence. Close to downtown, Lakewood, and public transit. $2300.00/mo, $500.00 security deposit. Electric, heat, gas, internet and air conditioning included. Text Jerry at 214-448-9379, he will return your call when received. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.