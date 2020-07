Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated, Classic 3-2 Devonshire Cottage for LEASE. Available Feb. 15. Light and Bright formals with fireplace. Recently updated kitchen and baths with transitional feel. Large family room with wall to wall built ins and French doors that open to picturesque, treed backyard. Hardwood floors, plantation shutters, two car garage with gated entry. Rare opportunity for this neighborhood. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment at Inwood Village.