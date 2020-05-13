5609 Belmont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool key fob access new construction

Craftsman-style 2 story townhome with private yard available off Lower Greenville. Both bedrooms are on opposite ends of the 2nd level with ensuite baths & walk-in closets. The master suite has a private balcony and sitting area. Additional perks include high end features such as a wireless speaker system, gas range, programmable thermostats, wine refrigerator, custom closets, washer & dryer, keyless entry & more! Onsite amenities include resort style pool, dog park, 2 level gym & complimentary workout classes. Amazing location walkable to all that Lower Greenville offers. List Price reflects net effective rate w 8 weeks free factored in on a 15 mo. lease. Specials are taken UPFRONT. Market rent is $3065.