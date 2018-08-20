5606 Tremont Street

Amenities

1 BR/1 Bath Duplex for rent in East Dallas/Junius Heights Neighborhood



$1,600



Immediate availability for a charming 1 bed/1 bath Duplex located in the Junius Heights / Old East Dallas neighborhood near Lakewood Shopping Center & Country Club, Whole Foods, Greenville Ave & major freeways.



• 5606 Tremont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

• 1,110 sq ft., 1 Bed/1 Bath

• Kitchen appliances include: Gas Stove / Refrigerator

• Washer & Dryer Hook-ups (W/D available for $30/mo.)

• Hardwood floors throughout

• NEW Central HVAC System & Foundation

• Fenced in back yard

• Front Porch with great space for sitting area

• Bi-weekly lawn service included

• Most Dogs/Cats welcomed (non-refundable pet deposit required)

• Off Street Parking (Garage space available for $75/mo)

• Rent: $1,600

• Security Deposit: $1,600



***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant.



Video tour: https://youtu.be/g8JGlGTmCZE