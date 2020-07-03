5600 Belmont Ave

Amenities
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
9ʼ or higher ceilings throughout
Kitchens featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinetry, front-control ranges and pull-out trash drawers
Washers and dryers in every home
Real wood flooring
Bathrooms with floor to ceiling tile
Luxury spa shower/tub combos
WiFi-enabled thermostats
Solar shade window covers
Mudrooms or drybars
Wine fridges
Wireless speakers
Custom closets
Gas ranges
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Wait for your lift in the rideshare lounge
Two connected amenity pools with sun shelves and lounge chairs make unwinding and entertaining outdoors easy
Relax in the breezeway with grilling and gaming areas
Our on-site dog park and two grooming areas will make your pet happy
The gated parking garage houses private storage rooms and the electric car charging stations keep you topped off
Stay tuned up in the on-site bike storage and repair areas
Tee off in the golf simulator lounge
Stay in shape with the modern, two-level fitness center and yoga studio
Hang out in the 5th floor clubroom with shuffleboard, billiards, a full kitchen, plus an outdoor deck offering fantastic views of downtown
Meet up with friends or enjoy a cup of coffee in the main lobby clubroom and lounge
24/7 package pickup from Hub by Amazon
Make laundry pick up a breeze with the dryclean lockers
Take care of business in the work space with two conference rooms and quiet areas
______________________________
