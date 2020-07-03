All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

5600 Belmont Ave

5600 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

5600 Belmont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
yoga
I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It’s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It’s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

9ʼ or higher ceilings throughout

Kitchens featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinetry, front-control ranges and pull-out trash drawers

Washers and dryers in every home

Real wood flooring

Bathrooms with floor to ceiling tile

Luxury spa shower/tub combos

WiFi-enabled thermostats

Solar shade window covers

Mudrooms or drybars

Wine fridges

Wireless speakers

Custom closets

Gas ranges

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Wait for your lift in the rideshare lounge

Two connected amenity pools with sun shelves and lounge chairs make unwinding and entertaining outdoors easy

Relax in the breezeway with grilling and gaming areas

Our on-site dog park and two grooming areas will make your pet happy

The gated parking garage houses private storage rooms and the electric car charging stations keep you topped off

Stay tuned up in the on-site bike storage and repair areas

Tee off in the golf simulator lounge

Stay in shape with the modern, two-level fitness center and yoga studio

Hang out in the 5th floor clubroom with shuffleboard, billiards, a full kitchen, plus an outdoor deck offering fantastic views of downtown

Meet up with friends or enjoy a cup of coffee in the main lobby clubroom and lounge

24/7 package pickup from Hub by Amazon

Make laundry pick up a breeze with the dryclean lockers

Take care of business in the work space with two conference rooms and quiet areas

______________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 Belmont Ave have any available units?
5600 Belmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5600 Belmont Ave have?
Some of 5600 Belmont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 Belmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Belmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Belmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5600 Belmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5600 Belmont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5600 Belmont Ave offers parking.
Does 5600 Belmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5600 Belmont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Belmont Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5600 Belmont Ave has a pool.
Does 5600 Belmont Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 5600 Belmont Ave has accessible units.
Does 5600 Belmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5600 Belmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

