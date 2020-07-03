5600 Belmont Ave

Amenities

I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It’s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It’s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!



Apartment Amenities



9ʼ or higher ceilings throughout



Kitchens featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinetry, front-control ranges and pull-out trash drawers



Washers and dryers in every home



Real wood flooring



Bathrooms with floor to ceiling tile



Luxury spa shower/tub combos



WiFi-enabled thermostats



Solar shade window covers



Mudrooms or drybars



Wine fridges



Wireless speakers



Custom closets



Gas ranges



Community Amenities



Wait for your lift in the rideshare lounge



Two connected amenity pools with sun shelves and lounge chairs make unwinding and entertaining outdoors easy



Relax in the breezeway with grilling and gaming areas



Our on-site dog park and two grooming areas will make your pet happy



The gated parking garage houses private storage rooms and the electric car charging stations keep you topped off



Stay tuned up in the on-site bike storage and repair areas



Tee off in the golf simulator lounge



Stay in shape with the modern, two-level fitness center and yoga studio



Hang out in the 5th floor clubroom with shuffleboard, billiards, a full kitchen, plus an outdoor deck offering fantastic views of downtown



Meet up with friends or enjoy a cup of coffee in the main lobby clubroom and lounge



24/7 package pickup from Hub by Amazon



Make laundry pick up a breeze with the dryclean lockers



Take care of business in the work space with two conference rooms and quiet areas



Looking for a new apartment?



Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with!