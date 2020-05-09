All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5565 Preston oaks Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5565 Preston oaks Road
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:55 PM

5565 Preston oaks Road

5565 Preston Oaks Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5565 Preston Oaks Road, Dallas, TX 75254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
One of a kind exquisite gated condominium in wonderful location near restaurants, shops and freeway. Beautifully updated cared for unique split bedrooms in two levels, living room focal point is a majestic fireplace and high ceilings, laminated floor, large balcony over looking yard. Kitchen has new granite counter overlooking both dining and living room, two full uniquely remodeled bathrooms on each floor, gorgeous vaulted ceiling creates warm relaxing atmosphere in master which incorporated with beautiful study overlooking living. Large walk-in master closet and lots of storage. Two separate AC units, new garage door. This elegant condo in a garden setting is move-in ready, Take a look and fall in love.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5565 Preston oaks Road have any available units?
5565 Preston oaks Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5565 Preston oaks Road have?
Some of 5565 Preston oaks Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5565 Preston oaks Road currently offering any rent specials?
5565 Preston oaks Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5565 Preston oaks Road pet-friendly?
No, 5565 Preston oaks Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5565 Preston oaks Road offer parking?
Yes, 5565 Preston oaks Road offers parking.
Does 5565 Preston oaks Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5565 Preston oaks Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5565 Preston oaks Road have a pool?
Yes, 5565 Preston oaks Road has a pool.
Does 5565 Preston oaks Road have accessible units?
No, 5565 Preston oaks Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5565 Preston oaks Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5565 Preston oaks Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University