5565 Preston oaks Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

One of a kind exquisite gated condominium in wonderful location near restaurants, shops and freeway. Beautifully updated cared for unique split bedrooms in two levels, living room focal point is a majestic fireplace and high ceilings, laminated floor, large balcony over looking yard. Kitchen has new granite counter overlooking both dining and living room, two full uniquely remodeled bathrooms on each floor, gorgeous vaulted ceiling creates warm relaxing atmosphere in master which incorporated with beautiful study overlooking living. Large walk-in master closet and lots of storage. Two separate AC units, new garage door. This elegant condo in a garden setting is move-in ready, Take a look and fall in love.