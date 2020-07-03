5523 Matalee Avenue

Amenities
Fabulous single family attached new construction by Mustique Development offers urban lifestyle, innovative design, and exceptional quality. Thoughtfully designed open concept living w transitional finishing elements appeals to today’s most discerning buyer. Kitchen w quartzite c-tops & Bertazzoni appliances opens to sun-filled great room w corner fireplace, tall ceiling, & access to private patio. Lrg upstairs master has tray ceiling, spa-like bath, & huge walk-in closet. Downstairs bdrm & full bath could be a perfect study. Most rooms have wood floors. Located just a few blocks from Greenville shops & restaurants, Mockingbird Station, and access to miles of hike and bike trails. Easy commute to downtown.