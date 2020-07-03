5523 Matalee Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

Fabulous single family attached new construction by Mustique Development offers urban lifestyle, innovative design, and exceptional quality. Thoughtfully designed open concept living w transitional finishing elements appeals to today’s most discerning buyer. Kitchen w quartzite c-tops & Bertazzoni appliances opens to sun-filled great room w corner fireplace, tall ceiling, & access to private patio. Lrg upstairs master has tray ceiling, spa-like bath, & huge walk-in closet. Downstairs bdrm & full bath could be a perfect study. Most rooms have wood floors. Located just a few blocks from Greenville shops & restaurants, Mockingbird Station, and access to miles of hike and bike trails. Easy commute to downtown.