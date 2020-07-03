All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:19 AM

5523 Matalee Avenue

5523 Matalee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5523 Matalee Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Fabulous single family attached new construction by Mustique Development offers urban lifestyle, innovative design, and exceptional quality. Thoughtfully designed open concept living w transitional finishing elements appeals to today’s most discerning buyer. Kitchen w quartzite c-tops & Bertazzoni appliances opens to sun-filled great room w corner fireplace, tall ceiling, & access to private patio. Lrg upstairs master has tray ceiling, spa-like bath, & huge walk-in closet. Downstairs bdrm & full bath could be a perfect study. Most rooms have wood floors. Located just a few blocks from Greenville shops & restaurants, Mockingbird Station, and access to miles of hike and bike trails. Easy commute to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5523 Matalee Avenue have any available units?
5523 Matalee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5523 Matalee Avenue have?
Some of 5523 Matalee Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5523 Matalee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5523 Matalee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5523 Matalee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5523 Matalee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5523 Matalee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5523 Matalee Avenue offers parking.
Does 5523 Matalee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5523 Matalee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5523 Matalee Avenue have a pool?
No, 5523 Matalee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5523 Matalee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5523 Matalee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5523 Matalee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5523 Matalee Avenue has units with dishwashers.

