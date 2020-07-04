All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 24 2019 at 6:59 AM

5514 Bryn Mawr Drive

5514 Bryn Mawr Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5514 Bryn Mawr Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Devonshire gem with serious curb appeal on oversized (68x148) lot is updated and move-in ready! Lovely covered front porch, entry is flanked by formals full of light & charm. Kitchen opens to dining areas & large den. Downstairs master has nice bath and walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom is used as a study. Upstairs offers game room-den, 2 large bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bath. Beautiful hardwoods throughout all living areas and bedrooms. Large deck in back was completely rebuilt in 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 Bryn Mawr Drive have any available units?
5514 Bryn Mawr Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5514 Bryn Mawr Drive have?
Some of 5514 Bryn Mawr Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5514 Bryn Mawr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5514 Bryn Mawr Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 Bryn Mawr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5514 Bryn Mawr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5514 Bryn Mawr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5514 Bryn Mawr Drive offers parking.
Does 5514 Bryn Mawr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 Bryn Mawr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 Bryn Mawr Drive have a pool?
No, 5514 Bryn Mawr Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5514 Bryn Mawr Drive have accessible units?
No, 5514 Bryn Mawr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 Bryn Mawr Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5514 Bryn Mawr Drive has units with dishwashers.

