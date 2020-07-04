5514 Bryn Mawr Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Devonshire gem with serious curb appeal on oversized (68x148) lot is updated and move-in ready! Lovely covered front porch, entry is flanked by formals full of light & charm. Kitchen opens to dining areas & large den. Downstairs master has nice bath and walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom is used as a study. Upstairs offers game room-den, 2 large bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bath. Beautiful hardwoods throughout all living areas and bedrooms. Large deck in back was completely rebuilt in 2017.