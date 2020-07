Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage microwave

NEW CONSTRUCTION CONTEMPORARY HOME, BE THE FIRST to live in this GORGEOUS 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage home. This spectacular home features an oversized fenced yard and open floor plan.

