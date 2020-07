Amenities

Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom located in M Streets two blocks from Lower Greenville. Property is upgraded with Central HVAC and hardwood floors throughout. Granite counter tops in kitchen, gas cook range, and dishwasher. Extra large bedrooms, washer and dryer on premises. Very large private backyard with board on board fence, garage space included. Property is in a great location close to amenities.