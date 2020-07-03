All apartments in Dallas
5503 Longview Street

5503 Longview Street · No Longer Available
Location

5503 Longview Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Lower Greenville 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath duplex with Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Nook and 1 car garage on the first level, PLUS an office-gameroom above the garage. Wood type floors, carpet, thermal windows, marble tub in the master bdrm with separate shower and large walk-in closet. Living area boasts French doors to wood deck & patio. The living area has a fireplace with gas logs and a wood mantel and built-in bookcase cabinets. Eat in kitchen with pantry. Electric range and oven, dishwasher, disposal, vented hood. Breakfast nook has built-in wine rack. Window AC in upstairs game room. Wood fence, yard maintained by owner. Pets require owner approval, must be under 35 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 Longview Street have any available units?
5503 Longview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5503 Longview Street have?
Some of 5503 Longview Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 Longview Street currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Longview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Longview Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5503 Longview Street is pet friendly.
Does 5503 Longview Street offer parking?
Yes, 5503 Longview Street offers parking.
Does 5503 Longview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 Longview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Longview Street have a pool?
No, 5503 Longview Street does not have a pool.
Does 5503 Longview Street have accessible units?
No, 5503 Longview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Longview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5503 Longview Street has units with dishwashers.

