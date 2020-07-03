5503 Longview Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic Lower Greenville 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath duplex with Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Nook and 1 car garage on the first level, PLUS an office-gameroom above the garage. Wood type floors, carpet, thermal windows, marble tub in the master bdrm with separate shower and large walk-in closet. Living area boasts French doors to wood deck & patio. The living area has a fireplace with gas logs and a wood mantel and built-in bookcase cabinets. Eat in kitchen with pantry. Electric range and oven, dishwasher, disposal, vented hood. Breakfast nook has built-in wine rack. Window AC in upstairs game room. Wood fence, yard maintained by owner. Pets require owner approval, must be under 35 lbs.