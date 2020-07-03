All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5500 Reiger Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5500 Reiger Avenue
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:54 AM

5500 Reiger Avenue

5500 Reiger Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5500 Reiger Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO PETS. Attention artistic & creative urban pioneers! This is your chance to live in a 2,799 sq. ft. Prairie style home in Junius Hts Historic District with a modern, loft style interior. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pine hardwood floors, contemporary baths, industrial window coverings & HVAC system, remote control gated perimeter & security system. The wrap-around covered porch provides a shady outdoor oasis & there is also a sunny deck out back. Minutes from downtown, and just blocks from Lakewood shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Reiger Avenue have any available units?
5500 Reiger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5500 Reiger Avenue have?
Some of 5500 Reiger Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Reiger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Reiger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Reiger Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5500 Reiger Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5500 Reiger Avenue offer parking?
No, 5500 Reiger Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5500 Reiger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Reiger Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Reiger Avenue have a pool?
No, 5500 Reiger Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5500 Reiger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5500 Reiger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Reiger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5500 Reiger Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
Riviera
11700 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University