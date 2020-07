Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage hot tub

This Craftsman in coveted Vickery Place has it all; charm, updates, and prime location! Gorgeous landscaping (landlord maintains), huge front porch, original pine floors, stainless steel appliances, granite, open floor plan, spa quality updates in bathrooms. The large yard includes a firepit and a deck perfect for outdoor entertaining. Automatic gate with driveway and single car garage available for parking! Walk to Henderson or Greenville for incredible restaurants and nightlife.