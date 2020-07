Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This mid century modern duplex is in one of the best locations in Dallas. Just steps from Greenville Ave and Mockingbird Station, this 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath duplex comes with large bedrooms, a covered patio and a 2 car garage. This also feeds into the much sought after Stonewall Jackson Ele, enjoy East Dallas living at its finest!