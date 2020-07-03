All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5415 Maple Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5415 Maple Avenue
Last updated May 13 2019 at 6:52 AM

5415 Maple Avenue

5415 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5415 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
5415 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/13/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Quartz and Granite Countertops and Islands 10’ to 12’ Ceilings in All Homes Stained Concrete Floors Open-Concept Gourmet Kitchens Stainless-Steel Appliances Oversized Soaking Tubs Custom Cabinetry Full-Size Washer and Dryer in Unit Hardwood-Inspired Flooring Private Garages Private Rooftop Decks Stand-Up Showers Private Patios or Balconies ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resort-Style Swimming Pool 24-Hour Fitness Center Weekly Yoga Classes on site HDTV Sport Lounge Parking Garage Outdoor Community Kitchen Access to DART Orange and Green Lines Direct DART Connections to DFW and Dallas Love Field Skyline Views of Downtown Fire Pits and Outdoor Seating Pet Friendly Courtyard with Grilling Stations Interactive Resident Clubhouse Bocce Ball Court Life-Size Chess Board Rentable Storage Units Coffee Bar with WiFi ---------------------------------------------------- Tired of looking for a new apartment? Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier! [ Published 13-May-19 / ID 2969579 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Maple Avenue have any available units?
5415 Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 Maple Avenue have?
Some of 5415 Maple Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5415 Maple Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5415 Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5415 Maple Avenue offers parking.
Does 5415 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5415 Maple Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Maple Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5415 Maple Avenue has a pool.
Does 5415 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5415 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5415 Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Magnolia off Sylvan
707 Seale Street
Dallas, TX 75208
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Interurban Building
1500 Jackson St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University