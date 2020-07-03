Amenities

5415 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/13/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Quartz and Granite Countertops and Islands 10’ to 12’ Ceilings in All Homes Stained Concrete Floors Open-Concept Gourmet Kitchens Stainless-Steel Appliances Oversized Soaking Tubs Custom Cabinetry Full-Size Washer and Dryer in Unit Hardwood-Inspired Flooring Private Garages Private Rooftop Decks Stand-Up Showers Private Patios or Balconies ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resort-Style Swimming Pool 24-Hour Fitness Center Weekly Yoga Classes on site HDTV Sport Lounge Parking Garage Outdoor Community Kitchen Access to DART Orange and Green Lines Direct DART Connections to DFW and Dallas Love Field Skyline Views of Downtown Fire Pits and Outdoor Seating Pet Friendly Courtyard with Grilling Stations Interactive Resident Clubhouse Bocce Ball Court Life-Size Chess Board Rentable Storage Units Coffee Bar with WiFi ---------------------------------------------------- Tired of looking for a new apartment? Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier! [ Published 13-May-19 / ID 2969579 ]