Home
Dallas, TX
5408 Alton Avenue
Last updated January 30 2020 at 4:32 AM
5408 Alton Avenue
5408 Alton Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5408 Alton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5408 Alton Avenue have any available units?
5408 Alton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 5408 Alton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5408 Alton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 Alton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5408 Alton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5408 Alton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5408 Alton Avenue offers parking.
Does 5408 Alton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 Alton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 Alton Avenue have a pool?
No, 5408 Alton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5408 Alton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5408 Alton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 Alton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5408 Alton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5408 Alton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5408 Alton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
