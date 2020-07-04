539 Longridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Adorable, upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath; 2 car garage home located near major highways and shopping. Granite counter tops and beautiful mosaic back splash. Upgrades include new appliances, granite counter tops, New stainless steel appliances, and much more!

Lots of cabinet space Kitchen has TWO PANTRIES



Two living areas, a cozy fireplace and large backyard . $50 application fee per adult, TAR application is completed. DL, 2 recent Pay stub, Credit, criminal background, income, and eviction check will be conducted. Some Pets Allowed with pet deposit. NO smoking. Deposit $1400.

Minimum 1-2 year lease. Refrigerator can will be installed before move in if needed. $350 pet deposit per pet