Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

539 Longridge Drive

539 Longridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

539 Longridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Adorable, upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath; 2 car garage home located near major highways and shopping. Granite counter tops and beautiful mosaic back splash. Upgrades include new appliances, granite counter tops, New stainless steel appliances, and much more!
Lots of cabinet space Kitchen has TWO PANTRIES

Two living areas, a cozy fireplace and large backyard . $50 application fee per adult, TAR application is completed. DL, 2 recent Pay stub, Credit, criminal background, income, and eviction check will be conducted. Some Pets Allowed with pet deposit. NO smoking. Deposit $1400.
Minimum 1-2 year lease. Refrigerator can will be installed before move in if needed. $350 pet deposit per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Longridge Drive have any available units?
539 Longridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 Longridge Drive have?
Some of 539 Longridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Longridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
539 Longridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Longridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 Longridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 539 Longridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 539 Longridge Drive offers parking.
Does 539 Longridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Longridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Longridge Drive have a pool?
No, 539 Longridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 539 Longridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 539 Longridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Longridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 Longridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

