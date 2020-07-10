All apartments in Dallas
536 Josephine St
536 Josephine St

536 Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Location

536 Josephine Street, Dallas, TX 75246

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome Near Uptown! - 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome Near Uptown! Enjoy hardwood flooring throughout the entire home including bedrooms. Living area hosts brick, wood-burning fireplace and ceiling with exposed wooden beams. The kitchen has ceramic tile floors, SS appliances and dark granite countertops w tons of cabinet space. Guest bedroom has built-in shelves and spacious guest bath. Master bath offers jetted garden tub and spacious vanity. The backyard has wooden privacy fence. Gated entry to garage alley w 2 car garage.

(RLNE2764661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Josephine St have any available units?
536 Josephine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 Josephine St have?
Some of 536 Josephine St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 Josephine St currently offering any rent specials?
536 Josephine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Josephine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 536 Josephine St is pet friendly.
Does 536 Josephine St offer parking?
Yes, 536 Josephine St offers parking.
Does 536 Josephine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 Josephine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Josephine St have a pool?
No, 536 Josephine St does not have a pool.
Does 536 Josephine St have accessible units?
No, 536 Josephine St does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Josephine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 Josephine St does not have units with dishwashers.

