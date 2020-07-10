536 Josephine St

Amenities
2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome Near Uptown! - 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome Near Uptown! Enjoy hardwood flooring throughout the entire home including bedrooms. Living area hosts brick, wood-burning fireplace and ceiling with exposed wooden beams. The kitchen has ceramic tile floors, SS appliances and dark granite countertops w tons of cabinet space. Guest bedroom has built-in shelves and spacious guest bath. Master bath offers jetted garden tub and spacious vanity. The backyard has wooden privacy fence. Gated entry to garage alley w 2 car garage.
(RLNE2764661)