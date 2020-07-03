5304 Alton Avenue

Amenities

An incredible opportunity to unwind and escape, this eclectic East Dallas gem is full of creativity and comfort. Enjoy evenings on your inviting front porch or jump on the Sante Fe trail that runs parallel to your oversized back yard connecting you to White Rock Lake or Deep Ellum. Whether you're needing to unpack your bags and move right in or furnish yourself, the current furniture can stay. From the windows to the steam shower, this home has been fully renovated and is the perfect rental while you're contemplating the next move in life.