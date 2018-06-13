5300 Keller Springs Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Awesome updated condo on lower level for easy access. Wonderful gated community with pool, tennis courts. Enjoy the proximity to Addison's wonderful attractions, restaurants, shopping and easy highway access. Features tile flooring resembling hardwood, throughout! Spacious kitchen with granite counters beautiful cabinets, appliances provided including fridge, washer & dryer. Beautifully remodeled bathroom has ample cabinetry and marble sink. Additional shelving added in hallway and the spacious walk-in master closet. Decorative lighting throughout! Spacious patio has ceiling fan. Relax by the cozy fireplace, or cool off in the swimming pool just steps away! Assigned cover parking! Hurry, this will not last!