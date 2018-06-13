All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

5300 Keller Springs Road

5300 Keller Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

5300 Keller Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Awesome updated condo on lower level for easy access. Wonderful gated community with pool, tennis courts. Enjoy the proximity to Addison's wonderful attractions, restaurants, shopping and easy highway access. Features tile flooring resembling hardwood, throughout! Spacious kitchen with granite counters beautiful cabinets, appliances provided including fridge, washer & dryer. Beautifully remodeled bathroom has ample cabinetry and marble sink. Additional shelving added in hallway and the spacious walk-in master closet. Decorative lighting throughout! Spacious patio has ceiling fan. Relax by the cozy fireplace, or cool off in the swimming pool just steps away! Assigned cover parking! Hurry, this will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Keller Springs Road have any available units?
5300 Keller Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5300 Keller Springs Road have?
Some of 5300 Keller Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Keller Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Keller Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Keller Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 5300 Keller Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5300 Keller Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 5300 Keller Springs Road offers parking.
Does 5300 Keller Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5300 Keller Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Keller Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 5300 Keller Springs Road has a pool.
Does 5300 Keller Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 5300 Keller Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Keller Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 Keller Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

