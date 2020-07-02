5211 Miller Avenue

Amenities

Immaculate modern contemporary craftsman 2 blocks from Knox-Henderson and Greenville Ave. Walk to all your favorite restaurants and bars. Stunning 2 bedroom 2.5 bath main house seamlessly joined by 675 SF screened patio leading to 590 SF 1 bed & bath guest suite with kitchenette, separate entrance, AC, and more. Multiple outdoor spaces including courtyards, porches plus 2 car garage and carport. Park up to 10 cars on this property. Perfect for roommates and friends! Sophisticated designer finishes throughout, energy-efficient w foam insulation & tankless hot water. Live in the heart of the M streets today. Rent furnished or unfurnished.