Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath featuring all new laminate floors, new carpet, modern subway tiles throughout the bathrooms with a new shower enclosure. Kitchen features new cabinets. Spacious closets, newly updated fixtures. Newly added 12' attic insulation, windows and ceiling fans create a modern energy efficient home. Everything in this home has been updated down to the AC, water heater and roof shingles. Gorgeous porch decking on the front and back makes for serene living.