Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

5170 Cardiff Street

5170 Cardiff Street · No Longer Available
Location

5170 Cardiff Street, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

parking
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 4 bedroom 1.5 bath located in popular Corrigan Gardens subdivision. Home features wood, tile and carpet flooring throughout. Located close to major freeways, schools, VA Health Care System.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5170 Cardiff Street have any available units?
5170 Cardiff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5170 Cardiff Street currently offering any rent specials?
5170 Cardiff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5170 Cardiff Street pet-friendly?
No, 5170 Cardiff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5170 Cardiff Street offer parking?
Yes, 5170 Cardiff Street offers parking.
Does 5170 Cardiff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5170 Cardiff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5170 Cardiff Street have a pool?
No, 5170 Cardiff Street does not have a pool.
Does 5170 Cardiff Street have accessible units?
No, 5170 Cardiff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5170 Cardiff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5170 Cardiff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5170 Cardiff Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5170 Cardiff Street does not have units with air conditioning.

