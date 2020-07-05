All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5138 Deloache Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5138 Deloache Avenue
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:07 AM

5138 Deloache Avenue

5138 Deloache Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5138 Deloache Avenue, Dallas, TX 75220
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
media room
This classic Georgian estate in Old Preston Hollow on 1.44 acres of impressive landscaped grounds is perfect in every way. Totally re-imagined by the late noted architect Cole Smith, FAIA in 2008, it features all the warmth and craftsmanship of his most treasured homes along with every possible convenience. A dramatic foyer, multiple living areas, charming breakfast room, two full kitchens, sunroom, wine cellar, theater, quarters, pool, an enchanting playhouse and much more. This special home accommodates the most formal entertaining as well as more casual family life, with major rooms opening onto the expansive outdoor terraces, pool and immense open lawn beyond. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5138 Deloache Avenue have any available units?
5138 Deloache Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5138 Deloache Avenue have?
Some of 5138 Deloache Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5138 Deloache Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5138 Deloache Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5138 Deloache Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5138 Deloache Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5138 Deloache Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5138 Deloache Avenue offers parking.
Does 5138 Deloache Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5138 Deloache Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5138 Deloache Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5138 Deloache Avenue has a pool.
Does 5138 Deloache Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5138 Deloache Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5138 Deloache Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5138 Deloache Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240
Magnolia on Moser
2103 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University