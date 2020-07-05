5138 Deloache Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage media room

This classic Georgian estate in Old Preston Hollow on 1.44 acres of impressive landscaped grounds is perfect in every way. Totally re-imagined by the late noted architect Cole Smith, FAIA in 2008, it features all the warmth and craftsmanship of his most treasured homes along with every possible convenience. A dramatic foyer, multiple living areas, charming breakfast room, two full kitchens, sunroom, wine cellar, theater, quarters, pool, an enchanting playhouse and much more. This special home accommodates the most formal entertaining as well as more casual family life, with major rooms opening onto the expansive outdoor terraces, pool and immense open lawn beyond. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.