5116 Westgrove Drive

Holiday Special. $500 rent reduction on first months rent. 6 or 18 month lease available. Hidden gem in gated community on fairways of Bent Tree CC. 2BR, 2.5Bth & more than 2,400 sqft of living space. Spacious open floor plan, plus den & wet bar. Master BR has adjoining living area and private office. Upgrades: travertine floors, ceiling height cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, powder room, wood staircase. 2nd BR has upgraded carpeting, large walk-in closet & sliding barn door entry, granite vanity, and beverage station area. In addition to covered patio, there is a private interior atrium open sky access, new slate floor, siding, and French doors. Unit includes a security.