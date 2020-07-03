All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:23 PM

5116 Westgrove Drive

5116 Westgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5116 Westgrove Drive, Dallas, TX 75248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Holiday Special. $500 rent reduction on first months rent. 6 or 18 month lease available. Hidden gem in gated community on fairways of Bent Tree CC. 2BR, 2.5Bth & more than 2,400 sqft of living space. Spacious open floor plan, plus den & wet bar. Master BR has adjoining living area and private office. Upgrades: travertine floors, ceiling height cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, powder room, wood staircase. 2nd BR has upgraded carpeting, large walk-in closet & sliding barn door entry, granite vanity, and beverage station area. In addition to covered patio, there is a private interior atrium open sky access, new slate floor, siding, and French doors. Unit includes a security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5116 Westgrove Drive have any available units?
5116 Westgrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5116 Westgrove Drive have?
Some of 5116 Westgrove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5116 Westgrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5116 Westgrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5116 Westgrove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5116 Westgrove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5116 Westgrove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5116 Westgrove Drive offers parking.
Does 5116 Westgrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5116 Westgrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5116 Westgrove Drive have a pool?
No, 5116 Westgrove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5116 Westgrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 5116 Westgrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5116 Westgrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5116 Westgrove Drive has units with dishwashers.

