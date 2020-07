Amenities

HUGE backyard. Hardwoods and Tile with fresh paint & ceiling fans throughout. Spacious open rooms with lots of natural light. Front bedroom could make a nice office. French doors from dining to living rm with built in bookshelves and decorative fireplace. Near 35@ Wycliff and North Dallas Tollway. Fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer&dryer.

Tenant to verify all measurements and schools.