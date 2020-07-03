Amenities

5050 Capitol Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (469) 300-5533. Available from: 06/19/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can’t be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I’ve taken here have had that “looney toons jaw drop” expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Countertops Quartz Countertops Hardwood Flooring 10' Ceilings Upscale Baths Walk-in Closets ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resort-style Swimming Pool Outdoor Cabana Fitness Center Rooftop Lounge Expansive Clubhouse Coffee Bar Business Center Demonstration Kitchen Resident Lounge Downtown Dallas Views Dog Park ______________________________ Looking for a new apartment? Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with! [ Published 19-Jun-19 / ID 3035114 ]