Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5050 Capitol Avenue
Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:57 AM

5050 Capitol Avenue

5050 Capitol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5050 Capitol Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5050 Capitol Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (469) 300-5533. Available from: 06/19/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can’t be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I’ve taken here have had that “looney toons jaw drop” expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Countertops Quartz Countertops Hardwood Flooring 10' Ceilings Upscale Baths Walk-in Closets ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Resort-style Swimming Pool Outdoor Cabana Fitness Center Rooftop Lounge Expansive Clubhouse Coffee Bar Business Center Demonstration Kitchen Resident Lounge Downtown Dallas Views Dog Park ______________________________ Looking for a new apartment? Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with! [ Published 19-Jun-19 / ID 3035114 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 Capitol Avenue have any available units?
5050 Capitol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 Capitol Avenue have?
Some of 5050 Capitol Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 Capitol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5050 Capitol Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 Capitol Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5050 Capitol Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5050 Capitol Avenue offer parking?
No, 5050 Capitol Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5050 Capitol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 Capitol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 Capitol Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5050 Capitol Avenue has a pool.
Does 5050 Capitol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5050 Capitol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 Capitol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5050 Capitol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

