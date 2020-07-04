505 S Peak Street

Amenities
New Construction Loft in Old East Dallas,Deep Ellum Area. Fully Furnished Live-Work space with Gated Entry. Easy Hwy Access. Sleeps 6 with King Bed and 2 Queen Sofa Beds. Flat Screen TV's on each level. Ultra Modern Interior. New Appliances & Furnishings. Min. 3 month lease, up to 12 months. Equipped with Refrigerator, Washer, & Dryer. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Great Short Term Rental Option for Vendors at Conventions, State Fair, Insurance Co. Displacement, or Relocation near Downtown Dallas Area. Gated Entry for Security.
Tenant & Tenant's Agent to confirm measurements, schools, & other details if needed.