505 S Peak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

New Construction Loft in Old East Dallas,Deep Ellum Area. Fully Furnished Live-Work space with Gated Entry. Easy Hwy Access. Sleeps 6 with King Bed and 2 Queen Sofa Beds. Flat Screen TV's on each level. Ultra Modern Interior. New Appliances & Furnishings. Min. 3 month lease, up to 12 months. Equipped with Refrigerator, Washer, & Dryer. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Great Short Term Rental Option for Vendors at Conventions, State Fair, Insurance Co. Displacement, or Relocation near Downtown Dallas Area. Gated Entry for Security.

