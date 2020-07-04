All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

505 S Peak Street

505 South Peak Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 South Peak Street, Dallas, TX 75223

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
New Construction Loft in Old East Dallas,Deep Ellum Area. Fully Furnished Live-Work space with Gated Entry. Easy Hwy Access. Sleeps 6 with King Bed and 2 Queen Sofa Beds. Flat Screen TV's on each level. Ultra Modern Interior. New Appliances & Furnishings. Min. 3 month lease, up to 12 months. Equipped with Refrigerator, Washer, & Dryer. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Great Short Term Rental Option for Vendors at Conventions, State Fair, Insurance Co. Displacement, or Relocation near Downtown Dallas Area. Gated Entry for Security.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 S Peak Street have any available units?
505 S Peak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 S Peak Street have?
Some of 505 S Peak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 S Peak Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 S Peak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 S Peak Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 S Peak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 505 S Peak Street offer parking?
Yes, 505 S Peak Street offers parking.
Does 505 S Peak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 S Peak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 S Peak Street have a pool?
No, 505 S Peak Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 S Peak Street have accessible units?
No, 505 S Peak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 S Peak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 S Peak Street has units with dishwashers.

