Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5045 Cedar Springs Road

5045 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

5045 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
internet access
One bedroom condo close to Oak Lawn and Highland Park! Located on the second story, it overlooks the shared courtyard and community pool on one side and a lovely green space with gazebo on the other side. There are no neighbors on any side, only below. Updated kitchen features white cabinets and granite counter tops. Windows and front door recently replaced. Quiet and cozy community features two pools and beautiful green spaces. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included with the lease. All utilities included except for cable and internet. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5045 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
5045 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5045 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 5045 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5045 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5045 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5045 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 5045 Cedar Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5045 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
No, 5045 Cedar Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 5045 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5045 Cedar Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5045 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 5045 Cedar Springs Road has a pool.
Does 5045 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 5045 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5045 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5045 Cedar Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

