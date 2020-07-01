5045 Cedar Springs Road

Amenities

One bedroom condo close to Oak Lawn and Highland Park! Located on the second story, it overlooks the shared courtyard and community pool on one side and a lovely green space with gazebo on the other side. There are no neighbors on any side, only below. Updated kitchen features white cabinets and granite counter tops. Windows and front door recently replaced. Quiet and cozy community features two pools and beautiful green spaces. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included with the lease. All utilities included except for cable and internet. Must see!