5032 Matilda Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Location! Affordable! Updated! Very quiet, charming, upscale property in the heart of everything. 2 large bedrooms with 2 full baths. 3 walk in closets plus more storage. 3 entrances are great for roommates! Oversized private balcony. NEST remote control thermostat. New laminate wood floors. Large windows, light and bright! New window coverings. On the bus line, near Lower Greenville shuttle to SMU, walk-able to Central Market, and DART. Katy Trail Extension a short walk, jog, or bike ride away. Small pets, (25 lbs or under, limit 3.) $150 deposit for each. Community pool and Clubhouse. Water paid. Laundry facilities in the building. 2 assigned covered parking spaces. Hurry.