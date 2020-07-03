All apartments in Dallas
5032 Matilda Street
5032 Matilda Street

5032 Matilda Street · No Longer Available
Location

5032 Matilda Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location! Affordable! Updated! Very quiet, charming, upscale property in the heart of everything. 2 large bedrooms with 2 full baths. 3 walk in closets plus more storage. 3 entrances are great for roommates! Oversized private balcony. NEST remote control thermostat. New laminate wood floors. Large windows, light and bright! New window coverings. On the bus line, near Lower Greenville shuttle to SMU, walk-able to Central Market, and DART. Katy Trail Extension a short walk, jog, or bike ride away. Small pets, (25 lbs or under, limit 3.) $150 deposit for each. Community pool and Clubhouse. Water paid. Laundry facilities in the building. 2 assigned covered parking spaces. Hurry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Matilda Street have any available units?
5032 Matilda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5032 Matilda Street have?
Some of 5032 Matilda Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032 Matilda Street currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Matilda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Matilda Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5032 Matilda Street is pet friendly.
Does 5032 Matilda Street offer parking?
Yes, 5032 Matilda Street offers parking.
Does 5032 Matilda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Matilda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Matilda Street have a pool?
Yes, 5032 Matilda Street has a pool.
Does 5032 Matilda Street have accessible units?
No, 5032 Matilda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Matilda Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5032 Matilda Street does not have units with dishwashers.

