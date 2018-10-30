All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:53 AM

5016 Cedar Springs Road

5016 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

5016 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Two story updated condominium within a small, private community with a great courtyard! It’s one of only seven homes in the complex. The first floor features wood floors, open living and dining areas, a wood-burning fireplace, and a sliding glass door leading onto the private patio. The kitchen features granite counters and a breakfast area, with a skylight and an additional sliding glass door leading to the community courtyard. Split bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and large walk-in closets. Two assigned and covered parking spaces. Don't let this one get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
5016 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 5016 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 5016 Cedar Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5016 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 5016 Cedar Springs Road offers parking.
Does 5016 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Cedar Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
No, 5016 Cedar Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 5016 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 5016 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 Cedar Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

