5016 Cedar Springs Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Two story updated condominium within a small, private community with a great courtyard! It’s one of only seven homes in the complex. The first floor features wood floors, open living and dining areas, a wood-burning fireplace, and a sliding glass door leading onto the private patio. The kitchen features granite counters and a breakfast area, with a skylight and an additional sliding glass door leading to the community courtyard. Split bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and large walk-in closets. Two assigned and covered parking spaces. Don't let this one get away!