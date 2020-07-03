Great unit in Cedars Condo! Large living-dining room has ceramic tile floor and fireplace. Updated kitchen with stainless appliance packages. Half bath downstairs with granite. 2 BRs with full bath on the second floor. Two assigned and covered parking spaces. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5014 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
5014 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5014 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 5014 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5014 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5014 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.