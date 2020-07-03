All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5014 Cedar Springs Road
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:35 PM

5014 Cedar Springs Road

5014 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

5014 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great unit in Cedars Condo! Large living-dining room has ceramic tile floor and fireplace. Updated kitchen with stainless appliance packages. Half bath downstairs with granite. 2 BRs with full bath on the second floor. Two assigned and covered parking spaces. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5014 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
5014 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5014 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 5014 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5014 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5014 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 5014 Cedar Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5014 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 5014 Cedar Springs Road offers parking.
Does 5014 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5014 Cedar Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
No, 5014 Cedar Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 5014 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 5014 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5014 Cedar Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

