5014 Cedar Springs Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great unit in Cedars Condo! Large living-dining room has ceramic tile floor and fireplace. Updated kitchen with stainless appliance packages. Half bath downstairs with granite. 2 BRs with full bath on the second floor. Two assigned and covered parking spaces. A must see!