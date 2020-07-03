5009 Mission Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Recently updated house located in the heart of the booming Knox-Henderson area. This house features an open floor plan with large windows providing plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings, and hardwood floors throughout the first floor. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gas cook top, large island, built in wine rack and beautiful granite countertops. Upstairs, you will find two nicely sized bedrooms as well as a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, a private balcony, walk in closet, dual sinks and a separate tub and a shower. The large kitchen overlooks the living room which leads to the landscaped backyard which includes a fire pit and outdoor seating perfect for entertaining.