5009 Mission Avenue
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:10 PM

5009 Mission Avenue

5009 Mission Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5009 Mission Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Cochran Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Recently updated house located in the heart of the booming Knox-Henderson area. This house features an open floor plan with large windows providing plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings, and hardwood floors throughout the first floor. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gas cook top, large island, built in wine rack and beautiful granite countertops. Upstairs, you will find two nicely sized bedrooms as well as a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, a private balcony, walk in closet, dual sinks and a separate tub and a shower. The large kitchen overlooks the living room which leads to the landscaped backyard which includes a fire pit and outdoor seating perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 Mission Avenue have any available units?
5009 Mission Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5009 Mission Avenue have?
Some of 5009 Mission Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5009 Mission Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5009 Mission Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 Mission Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5009 Mission Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5009 Mission Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5009 Mission Avenue offers parking.
Does 5009 Mission Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5009 Mission Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 Mission Avenue have a pool?
No, 5009 Mission Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5009 Mission Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5009 Mission Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 Mission Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5009 Mission Avenue has units with dishwashers.

