Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously maintained two story duplex in trendy Knox-Henderson Neighborhood. This property boasts a very open and modern floor-plan with lots of large windows for natural light. It has a large private back yard, two car attached garage and is well appointed with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, concrete floor on first level and hardwood floors on second level. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator is included at no additional cost to Tenant.